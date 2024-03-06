CEO HESCO visits HCSTSI

HYDERABAD: Chief Executive Officer HESCO Bashir Ahmed Gujjar while addressing the traders and industrialists during his visit at Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) said that President Farooq Shaikhani has presented an excellent constructive agenda in today’s meeting.

He conveyed that, following the recommendation of President Farooq Shaikhani, HESCO will facilitate the issuance of new connections to commercial and industrial zones in Hyderabad. Furthermore, he assured that HESCO possesses an ample supply of transformers. In response, he directed all the Superintending Engineers to install 100 additional transformers in all commercial and industrial zones, as proposed by the Chamber. Additionally, he emphasized the need to replace over-aged transformers and to equip them with switches that trip automatically when overloaded, ensuring the prevention of transformer bursts.

In response to President Farooq Shaikhani’s recommendations, he announced the convening of a meeting to discuss the equitable distribution of load across feeders. Urgent measures will be taken to promptly address the distribution of load on the crucial 4 to 5 feeders.

HESCO Chief highlighted the achievement of rendering 1327 feeders in industrial city of Faisalabad Division (FESCO) free from load-shedding. This was accomplished by segregating commercial transformers from domestic transformers. In alignment with this success, he issued directives for the implementation of a similar approach within HESCO operations.

HESCO Chief announced the approval of 131 new vehicles, including trolleys and cranes, in the upcoming Board Meeting. This allocation aims to enhance operational efficiency by providing each executive engineer with the necessary resources for tasks such as relocating transformers and tree-cutting.

HESCO Chief announced the formulation of a policy, in line with President Farooq Shaikhani agenda, for the outsourcing of 11KV feeders. This policy will incorporate recommendations from the HCSTSI. Despite substantial rate increases for equipment and transformers, the HESCO currently maintains a stock exceeding 13 billion.

HESCO Chief Bashir Ahmad Gujjar expressed concern over the insufficient technical staff at HESCO, emphasizing that beyond the shortage, there exists a deficiency in the enthusiasm and commitment of the technical workforce. Furthermore, he acknowledged the commendable efforts of the HCSTSI in overcoming legal obstacles related to the express feeder. Grateful for their endeavours, he anticipated that the Sindh Small Industries Corporation will soon benefit from a dedicated express feeder, thanks to such collaborative initiatives.

HESCO Chief affirmed his unwavering commitment to enhancing HESCO cooperation and addressing the concerns of both commercial and domestic customers until the final day of his service. Recognizing that these customers constitute the primary source of HESCO revenue, he remains dedicated to fostering positive change.

President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani commended HESCO Chief Bashir Ahmed Gujjar as an exceptionally professional and dedicated officer. Under his leadership, HESCO will achieve a load-shedding free status, akin to organization like FESCO, by attaining 100 percent billing. President Shaikhani emphasized the importance of consulting the Chamber on feeders slated for construction and maintenance, ensuring minimal disruption to business activities.

Furthermore, President Shaikhani highlighted the need for addressing challenges during summer and rains, where simultaneous tripping of 50 feeders is a norm. To tackle this issue effectively, he proposed the provision of additional transformers accompanied by an increase in technical staff.

