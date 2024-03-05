AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
KCFR hosts conference on healthcare awareness for women

Press Release Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: To celebrate the International Women's Day, the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organized a conference on Health Care Awareness for women in Pakistan.

With the theme of "Empowering Women, Ensuring Health," KCFR addressed the urgent need to deal with the pressing health issues faced by our women. From maternal health to reproductive rights, access to healthcare remains a significant challenge for many women across the country. The conference sought to shed light on these critical issues and pave the way for tangible solutions.

The event featured a series of engaging sessions led by prominent experts and stakeholders in the field of women's health. Speakers like, Dr. Zeenat Essani, Musarat Misbah, Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Khalid Shafi, Dr Madiha Latif and others shared their insights and expertise on various aspects of women's healthcare in Pakistan. They spoke about maternal health, access to reproductive healthcare, healthcare infrastructure, mental health issues and the advancements in medical technologies.

Expert panelists from the healthcare sector, academia, and civil society, explored innovative strategies and best practices for advancing women's health in Pakistan. In addition to raising awareness, the conference had a dedicated session for mapping existing resources and identifying gaps in healthcare infrastructure, with the goal of informing future policy decisions and meeting the rising demand of healthcare workers internationally.

Nadira Panjwani Chairperson KCFR said that on this day, women worldwide renew their resolve to challenge the societal and systemic barriers that perpetuate discrimination against them. They continue their struggle for equal opportunities in education, employment and leadership roles for a more equitable world. She paid tribute to the remarkable contribution of the women of Pakistan in all spheres of life.

Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr Tariq Rafi was the Chief Guest. He appreciated KCFRs efforts in organizing an informative and result oriented event for the promotion of women’s wellbeing and empowerment.

