Presidential elections: IG discusses security arrangements

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Office, met Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, during the meeting bilateral matters were discussed. Both officers expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of elections in Punjab province.

In the meeting the security arrangements of Punjab Assembly for the presidential elections on 09th March were under discussion.

IG Punjab assured the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab of full security arrangements during the presidential elections. IG Punjab said that foolproof security arrangements will be ensured during the presidential elections in the provincial assembly on March 9th. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the election in a free and safe environment during the general elections.

Police teams provided full security to Election Commission, ROs offices and staff; citizens exercised their right to vote in a peaceful and safe environment. IGP Punjab assured that Punjab Police will spare no effort in maintaining the atmosphere of law and order at every important occasion in the future as well.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab has said that check posts of Punjab Police on the provincial borders are the front line defence against bandits, terrorists and evil elements. The construction and repair of Punjab Police check posts in Kacha area should be completed as soon as possible.

IG Punjab said that the officials posted at the border check post played a key role in eradicating the crimes from the Kacha area. Officials deputed at 21 check posts and 02 base camps in Rajanpur are busy in security of citizens throughout the year. He said that the police teams deployed at the check posts in the riverine areas did not retreat despite the heavy rains and flood situation. Last year, Punjab Police cleared more than 61,500 acres from criminals.

IG Punjab said that border police check posts across Punjab will be equipped with the best human resource, modern infrastructure and technological facilities. He expressed these views while reviewing the progress of upgrading police check posts in kacha areas at the Central Police Office on Monday.

Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPO Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, related DPOs participated through video link in the meeting held at Central Police Offices. RPOs Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan briefed the IG Punjab about the ongoing development works at the check posts.

IG Punjab said that the provision of modern resources and facilities to the police teams posted at the border check posts should be completed soon. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and AIGs were present in the meeting.

