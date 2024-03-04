South African rand unchanged in early trade

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat in early trade on Monday, ahead of GDP and current account figures later in the week.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1000 against the US dollar, about the same as its closing level on Friday.

The dollar was also little changed against a basket of global currencies.

South African rand slips against dollar

Statistics South Africa will release fourth-quarter GDP figures on Tuesday, which are expected to show growth after the economy recorded a minor contraction in the third quarter of last year.

Gold and forex reserves and current account data will also be released this week.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point at 10.100%.