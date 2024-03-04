AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-04

Russian rouble eases

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble eased on Friday, pulling back from a near three-week high against the dollar that it hit in the previous session, after the passing of a favourable month-end tax period.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 91.32 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 98.69 versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.62.

“The factor of the traditional reduction of supply from exporters at the very beginning of the month will contribute to a restrained increase in the dollar at the end of Friday’s trading,” said Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank, putting the rouble’s target range against the dollar on Friday at 90.8-92.

Exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities towards the end of each month.

Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov said the rouble may depreciate slightly, but that it was too early to talk about the start of a serious devaluation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed at least $110 billion in extra state support such as tax allowances for families with children and additional funds for regions with low birth rates, before an election he is almost certain to win.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble eases

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Xi congratulates Shehbaz

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shareholding of TAEPL: Extension granted in LoI validity period, alteration

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Gohar, Omar elected PTI Chairman, SG unopposed

Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Ship sunk by Houthi strike poses environmental risk: US military

Read more stories