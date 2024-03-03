De Minaur sinks Ruud to retain Mexican Open crown

Third seed Alex de Minaur successfully defended his Mexican Open crown on Saturday, romping to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud in the Acapulco title clash.

The result helped the 25-year-old Australian snap a four-match losing run in finals and bag his eighth ATP Tour title - his seventh on hard courts - to secure his place in the top 10 of the world rankings that will be updated on Monday.

The world number nine drew first blood for a 2-1 lead in the opening set as sixth-seeded Norwegian Ruud, who battled through tough three-setters against Ben Shelton and Holger Rune in the prior two rounds, appeared slightly off the pace.

But like he did in those matches, Ruud responded strongly to grab an early break in the second set, only for De Minaur to pull level at 2-2 before getting his nose in front in the seventh game with a stinging forehand winner.

With the momentum swinging his way, De Minaur wrapped up the match with a solid service game and celebrated being the first man to man retain the Acapulco title in 12 years.