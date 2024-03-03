AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Law, order top priority, says Murad

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he prays to Allah, the Almighty that the next government will succeed in solving the problems being faced by the people.

Talking to media at the closing ceremony of the Urs of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan, he said currently the elections of chief ministers of all the provincial assemblies in the country, have been completed and the election for the office of Prime Minister will be carried out in a couple of days.

To a question related to election of the president of Pakistan, he replied that Asif Zardari will be elected as the President by the combined votes of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said we don’t need the votes of MQM for election of President. He said Zardari was the only president who delegated his powers to the Parliament.

Murad Ali Shah regretted over the letter written by PTI to the IMF and said that the PTI should learn from its mistakes and it is not a good thing for the country that a political party writes such letter to the IMF.

In response to a question, he said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken efforts to hold talks with all the parties. He said that no government could have been formed without the support of the PPP in current situation.

About the worsening situation of law and order in the province, he said that law and order is our priority and we will establish law and order in the province by using all resources.

He further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued directives that after the formation of the government, all possible efforts will be made for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people and to provide clean water to the citizens.

On the question about the jobs of grade 1 to 15, he said that we are trying to complete the recruitment process soon.

