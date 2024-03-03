Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained stable at Rs7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg. Chicken price went up from Rs17,600 per 40kg to Rs16,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs440 per kg against Rs470 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs750 per kg against Rs780 per kg; egg price went up from Rs6,400 per carton to Rs6,600 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs248 per dozen against Rs240 per dozen. Prices of Ramadan specific items such as basin, traditional drink Jam-e-Shireen, dates, and other items have also went up prior to Ramadan.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs2,110 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,090 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,120 per bag. Mutton and beef prices have also gone up as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg against Rs1,900 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,100 per kg against Rs1,000 per kg, and normal beef at Rs900 per kg against Rs800 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chili prices went up from Rs750 per kg to Rs800 per kg, and turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessed no changes as the commodity is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which still is Rs54 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs256 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,840, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,175-1,675 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices have started going up as Shan masala price has increased by Rs10 per pack from Rs120 per pack to Rs130 per pack of 39 grams, while the other producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams and are all set to follow the line. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increasing trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil prices went up from Rs5,000 per carton to Rs5,500 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price also went up as Dalda ghee is available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin against Rs2,380 and cooking oil at Rs2,550 per 5-litre bottle against Rs2,500.

Pulses’ prices witnessed no changes as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs300 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Suppliers of fresh milk have increased the milk price from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs240 per kg to Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices have started going up as Safeguard price went up from Rs170 to Rs180; Ariel Surf price went up by Rs20 per kg from Rs650 to Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,000 to Rs2,300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-550 per kg against Rs475-525 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs2,700 to Rs3,000 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-750 per kg against Rs600-650 per kg, and China garlic price is stable at Rs2,500 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs550-600 per kg.

Potato price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs120-230 to Rs160-275 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-70 per kg against Rs35-60 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs1,400 per to Rs1,250 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-125 per kg against Rs80-130, and onion price went up from Rs600-960 to Rs700-1000 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-260 per kg against Rs130-225 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs1,000 per 5kg to Rs800 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg against Rs230-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin are stable in the range of Rs650-750 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-175 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs650 to Rs600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-160 per kg against Rs150-170 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs650 per 5kg to Rs600 per kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs140-150 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs500 to Rs450, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110 against Rs120-140 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs110-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs950 to Rs1,150-1,250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-320 per kg against Rs230-250 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-85 per kg against Rs70-75 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs170-200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs255-300 per 5kg to Rs300-350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg, peas price went up from Rs500 to Rs800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 per kg against Rs120-150 per kg and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs350 per kg against Rs325 per kg, best quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs250-350 per kg against Rs225-310 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs150-200 per kg against Rs145-170 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs140-220 per kg against Rs125-200 per kg. Bananas’ price went up as bananas are available in the range of Rs80-190 per dozen against Rs70-160 per dozen; guava price is stable at Rs75-140 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs150-250 per kg against Rs120-200 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs60-300 per dozen against Rs70-250 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs300 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality fruiter at Rs60 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs350-500 per kg against Rs250-370 per kg; and grapes are available in the range of Rs400-450 per kg against Rs160-350 per kg. New arrival strawberries are being sold in the range of Rs400-550 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), assistant commissioners (ACs), special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

