AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Iron ore falls on soft China data

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures slid on Friday, logging their second weekly loss, amid weak factory data and mounting doubts on whether policymakers in top consumer China will unveil bold policies to help its economy.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 1.75% lower at 871.5 yuan ($121.09) a metric ton, posting a fall of 3.6% week-on-week.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 1.55% to $113.3 a ton, as of 0801 GMT, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2023. It also recorded a decline of 4.7% on-week.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in February, an official factory survey showed, raising the pressure on policymakers to consider further stimulus measures.

A private-sector survey, however, showed both production and new orders grew faster, pushing business confidence to a 10-month high. China’s parliament is expected to unveil moderate stimulus plans to stabilise growth at an annual meeting beginning on Tuesday, but may disappoint those calling for a detailed roadmap of bold policies to fix the country’s deep structural imbalances.

Prices rose in morning trade on the back of prospects of growing demand and Beijing’s latest move to support its ailing property sector.

“Steel demand outlook improved ahead of the NPC (National People’s Congress) meeting; also, hopes mounted that mills will replenish raw materials and hot metal output will pick up,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

Chinese regulators urged prefecture-level and above cities to establish a financing coordination mechanism before March 15 in a bid to support the country’s struggling property sector.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal up 0.11% and coke down 0.63%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted losses. Rebar fell 0.84%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.61%, wire rod shed 0.35% and stainless steel lost 1.1%.

