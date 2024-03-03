Cotton market: Spot rate firm amid slow business activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Adil Naseem told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

1800 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fibre was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

