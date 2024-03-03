KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 33.808 billion and the number of lots traded at 25,806.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.278 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.223 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.913 billion), Crude (PKR 4.215 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.432 billion), Silver (PKR 1.383 billion), Japan Equity 225 / USD(PKR 382.069 million), SP500 (PKR 357.515 million), Natural Gas (PKR 252.338 million), DJ (PKR 217.534 million), Brent (PKR 85.722 million), Palladium (PKR 53.033 million)and Copper (PKR 16.138 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 76 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 104.984 million) were traded.

