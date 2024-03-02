AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2024 06:24pm

KVITFJELL: Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami on Saturday won the first women’s super-G race of the weekend in Kvitfjell to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings on injured US star Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Olympic super-G champion’s risk-taking paid off as she finished ahead of two Austrians with Cornelia Huetter at 0.12sec and Mirjam Puchner 0.13 off the pace.

With Shiffrin still recovering from a knee injury, Gut-Behrami now leads her rival by 305 points in the overall standings to close in on the World Cup title she previously won in 2016.

“I never expected to be still racing at 32 and to be so consistent,” said Gut-Behrami.

“I’m looking forward to the next races and keep on skiing well.”

Shiffrin should return to competition next weekend in the Swedish resort of Are, where a giant and a slalom are planned, before the finals in Saalbach, Austria, from March 16 to 23.

Gut-Behrami will not take part in the slaloms, which leaves hope for Shiffrin, who has the opportunity to take 200 points from her in this event before the end of the season.

Gut-Behrami claimed her eighth success this season, the best record of her career, and a 45th victory in the World Cup.

She has the second-best record of active skiers behind Shiffrin, men and women combined.

“I’m trying to enjoy the good feeling I have,” said the Swiss skier. “I know I don’t have many years left on the circuit.”

On Saturday, a downhill race had initially been scheduled but due to adverse weather conditions, training sessions planned for Thursday and Friday could not take place and the event was transformed into a super-G.

A second super-G is scheduled for Sunday in the Norwegian resort.

To conquer a fifth small globe in the super-G, Gut-Behrami is still battling with Huetter and Italian Federica Brignone, who was sixth on Saturday.

Lara Gut Behrami

Comments

200 characters

Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win

Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for president slot

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Indian shares hit new highs in special Saturday session

Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramazan

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

Ramazan package: Rs6.48bn allocated

Zelensky calls for more Western air defence systems to 'save lives'

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Saudi Arabia launch bid to host the 2034 World Cup

Read more stories