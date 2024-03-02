UK delegation visits LCCI to engage counterparts in B2B meetings

LAHORE: On Friday, a 40-member delegation from the United Kingdom paid a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to engage in fruitful business-to-business meetings with their Pakistani counterparts.

Fabian Hartwell, the Regional Trade & Development Advisor from the British High Commission in Islamabad, led the delegation, aiming to foster stronger ties between the two nations in the realm of commerce.

During the visit, LCCI President Kashif Anwar extended a warm welcome to the delegation and delivered a formal address. Notable figures such as President of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, Nasir Awan, and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry were also present.

The head of the UK delegation expressed the British High Commission’s desire to introduce UK commercial buyers to the Pakistani market, with the goal of bolstering mutual trade relations.

Highlighting the stagnant bilateral trade over recent years, Fabian Hartwell emphasized the importance of trade development initiatives to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance the reputation of both countries.

Furthermore, the delegation aimed to identify cost-effective, high-quality products in Pakistan that could be exported to the UK, with optimism for an increase in bilateral trade volume and a positive shift in perceptions of Pakistan.

In support of business ventures between the two nations, Fabian Hartwell distributed informative handbooks on setting up businesses and conducting transactions with the UK, suggesting their placement on the LCCI website for members’ reference.

President Kashif Anwar reiterated LCCI’s commitment to fostering strong ties with the UK private sector and emphasized the pivotal role of business-to-business interactions in strengthening bilateral relations.

Acknowledging the UK’s status as one of Pakistan’s major trading partners, President Anwar underscored the need to diversify export sectors beyond textiles, leveraging Pakistan’s expertise in textiles, handicrafts, agri-food, and home décor.

President Anwar also highlighted the post-Brexit market access privileges granted by the UK, encouraging proactive collaboration between the private sectors of both countries to capitalize on these opportunities.

