Interim bail of PTI leader extended

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Masood Mughal till March 8 in a case related to May 10 violence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail till March 8 and summoned the record of the case from the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

Two separate cases have been registered against Mughal at Sangjani police station. Mughal appeared before the court along with his counsel Ansar Mehmood Kiyani.

The court directed the IO to produce the record before it during the next hearing to be held on March 8.

