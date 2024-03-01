India’s goods and services tax receipts rise 12.5% in February

NEW DELHI: India’s goods and services tax (GST) collection in February rose 12.5% to 1.68 trillion rupees ($20.28 billion), according to a government statement on Friday.

The government had collected 1.50 trillion rupees as GST in the same period last year.

“The average monthly gross collection for financial year 2023/24 is 1.67 trillion rupees, exceeding the 1.5 trillion rupees collected in the previous year’s corresponding period,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

India’s financial year runs from April to March.

The federal government expects to garner 9.57 trillion rupees through GST in the current fiscal year.