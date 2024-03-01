European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data

European shares kicked off the month higher on Friday, buoyed by strength in global equities after favourable US inflation data, while investors hope for a similar downward trend in euro zone inflation for fresh clues on monetary policy easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% by 8:11 GMT, but was on track for its first weekly slide in over six.

Stock markets are in a fairly buoyant mood as US benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, following in-line US inflation figures, and a boost in AI-linked tech stocks such as Nvidia.

Hopping on the bandwagon, technology index led sectoral gains, with a 1.1% rise. Due at 1000 GMT, euro zone February consumer prices should show the region’s inflation, which soared to double-digits in 2022, is moving back towards its 2% target.

In corporate updates, Daimler Truck surged more than 11% after the German truck maker raised its dividend and announced a share buyback program on the back of better-than-expected pre-tax 2023 earnings.