AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.01%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
DGKC 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.05%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HBL 116.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.76%)
MLCF 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.44%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIAA 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.48%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
PTC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
SEARL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
SNGP 67.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.61%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
UNITY 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 6,693 Increased By 44.4 (0.67%)
BR30 22,439 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.58%)
KSE100 65,067 Increased By 488.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 22,062 Increased By 173.3 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 01:34pm

European shares kicked off the month higher on Friday, buoyed by strength in global equities after favourable US inflation data, while investors hope for a similar downward trend in euro zone inflation for fresh clues on monetary policy easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% by 8:11 GMT, but was on track for its first weekly slide in over six.

Stock markets are in a fairly buoyant mood as US benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, following in-line US inflation figures, and a boost in AI-linked tech stocks such as Nvidia.

European shares edge up on earnings relief

Hopping on the bandwagon, technology index led sectoral gains, with a 1.1% rise. Due at 1000 GMT, euro zone February consumer prices should show the region’s inflation, which soared to double-digits in 2022, is moving back towards its 2% target.

In corporate updates, Daimler Truck surged more than 11% after the German truck maker raised its dividend and announced a share buyback program on the back of better-than-expected pre-tax 2023 earnings.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data

Massive Rs33bn shortfall in Feb revenue collection

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

Bangladesh building fire kills at least 43, injures dozens

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Read more stories