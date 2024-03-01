AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
Technology

Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 11:11am

SYDNEY: Meta said on Friday it will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in Australia, France and Germany.

“Additionally, to ensure that we continue to invest in products and services that drive user engagement, we will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in these countries and will not offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future,” Meta said in a statement.

The owner of Facebook has oft been at loggerheads with Australia over a requirement for it to pay publishers for news content.

Meta wants industry-wide labels for AI-made images

“Meta’s decision to no longer pay for news content in a number of jurisdictions represents a dereliction of its commitment to the sustainability of Australian news media,” Australia’s assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said in a statement.

The government is seeking advice from the Treasury and the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission on its next steps, he added.

australia france Germany Meta

