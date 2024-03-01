NTU to hold global moot on knowledge-based textiles on 5th

FAISALABAD: 3rd International conference on Knowledge-based Textiles will be held from 5th to 6th March at National Textile University, Faisalabad. This conference is hosted by National Textile University, Pakistan’s premier textile institute, under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex) funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

The main objective of this conference is to review the status of value addition in textile products and to devise a scientific strategy for product diversification to achieve sustainable growth in textile exports.

This conference will bring prominent academic scientists, research scholars, and industry experts together to discuss and share their expertise, experiences, and research findings in diverse areas including textiles, composites, circular textiles, functional and smart textiles, natural fibers, innovation in textile production processes, advanced textiles and traceability.

This conference will play a key role in shaping the economy of Pakistan and introducing value added product in market and will help in achieving long term growth in textile exports.

Renowned national and international speakers from worldwide will participate and share their expertise in their fields in the conference. More than 30 plus international speakers from USA, UK, Indonesia, China, Qatar, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Estonia and Malaysia will participate in this conference. The conference will also be attended by the all textile related institutes and renowned industries, which make it the most prestigious scientific event of the country.

This year’s conference will be full of learning and the following activities are planned during the conference: A workshop on incorporating circularity in textile value chains will be held on 4th March followed by conference on Knowledge-based Textiles. Interloop Textile Innovation Exhibition and ceremony on Innovation Awards will be held on 6th March. The innovation competition will bring the innovations across the country in the area of circularity and sustainability. More than 250 delegations, 40 plus innovative projects, 25 universities, 100 industries, 6 textile associations including PHMA, PRGMEA, APTMA, APBUMA, CLOA, Dyes & Chemical association will be participating in the different activities of the conference.

