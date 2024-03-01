Post-arrest bail pleas in six cases: Jail authorities directed to present IK, Bushra thru video link

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, directed jail authorities to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife during the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions in six cases against Khan and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi through a video link.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions in the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations till March 6.

During the hearing, PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Sardar Masroof, and Barrister Sulman Tariq appeared before the court. The defence counsel requested the court to implement its previous order regarding the appearance of Khan and Wife through a video link.

