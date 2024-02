PSL 2024 day 13: Quetta Gladiators opt to field against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl against Karachi Kings in the 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Thursday.

Mohammad Amir is being rested and Sohail Khan comes into the side.

There’s been illness in the Kings’ camp and Leus du Plooy misses out today.

PSL 2024 day 12 round-up: Munro, bowlers give Islamabad United second win

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed