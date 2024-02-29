OGDCL inaugurates ‘Digital Drilling Hub’

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s premier Digital Drilling Hub. This transformative facility, the first of its kind marks a significant milestone in the OGDCL’s commitment to leading-edge technological advancements within the industry.

The Digital Drilling Hub, a flagship initiative of the OGDCL’s Petroserv Directorate, represents a strategic leap forward in embracing digitalization to optimize both the planning and execution phases of high-profile drilling activities.

Equipped with state-of-the-art engineering platforms, real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities, this hub is poised to revolutionise the landscape of drilling operations management in Pakistan.

The OGDCL is committed to upholding the highest standards of technological innovation, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

With its advanced capabilities, the hub is poised to optimise resource extraction, streamline operational costs, and mitigate environmental impacts, thereby fostering the growth and resilience of Pakistan’s energy sector.

The OGDCL is leveraging advanced technologies to elevate operational efficiencies, safety standards, and decision-making processes. The launch of the Digital Drilling Hub reinforces the company’s role in driving operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

