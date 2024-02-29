AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Feb 29, 2024

Prince Harry loses case against UK govt over security

AFP Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LONDON: Prince Harry lost a court challenge against the UK government on Wednesday over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the country.

The youngest son of King Charles III launched legal action against the government after being told in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the “same degree” of publicly-funded protection when in Britain.

“The ‘bespoke’ process devised for the claimant in the decision of 28 February 2020 was, and is, legally sound,” High Court judge Peter Lane said in his 52-page judgment. Harry sensationally left Britain in 2020 with his wife Meghan, eventually settling in California in the United States.

The prince told a hearing at London’s High Court in December that security concerns were preventing visits back to the United Kingdom.

“The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children,” he told court in a written statement read out by his lawyers.

“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe.

“I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too,” he added.

The UK Home Office said it was “pleased” with the judgment and was “carefully considering” its next steps.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” a spokesperson for the Home Office said. “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

