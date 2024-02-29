AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Japanese CG hosts ‘national day’ reception

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: Hattori Masaru, the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, hosted a ‘National Day Reception’ on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 64th birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

Large number of guests from diverse backgrounds, including diplomats, prominent politicians and government officials dignified with their presence.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori attended the event the chief guest and extended felicitations to the Japanese people on their National Day.

In his address, the Japanese Consul General Hattori welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure in hosting first National Day reception in Karachi.

He emphasised the rich history of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and highlighted recent initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Consul General underscored Japan’s commitment to working closely with the newly elected government of Pakistan to strengthen ties and foster mutual development.

Hattori Masaru highlighted Japan’s long-lasting contribution to Pakistan’s economy for a long time, and emphasized educational facility renovations and healthcare facility expansions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, reflecting the commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities.

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting ceremony, followed by a delightful dinner featuring a fusion of Japanese and Pakistani cuisines, symbolising the cultural harmony between the two nations.

