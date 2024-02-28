AIRLINK 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BOP 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.33%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.3%)
FCCL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.09%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.61%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 112.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 123.95 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.82%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.05 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.11%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.93%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.87%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,562 Increased By 77.4 (1.19%)
BR30 22,410 Increased By 312.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 63,872 Increased By 653.2 (1.03%)
KSE30 21,528 Increased By 222.6 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India fast bowler Shami out of IPL after Achilles surgery

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2024 12:19pm

CHENNAI: Pace bowler Mohammed Shami is out of this year’s Indian Premier League after having surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Shami, who plays for the Gujarat Titans, posted photographs on social media of himself in hospital after the operation on Tuesday.

He said that recovery “will take some time” meaning he will miss the glitzy Twenty20 league that begins next month.

“I will continue to work hard towards my recovery,” Shami wrote, adding that the surgery had been successful and he was “looking forward to getting back on my feet.”

No looking back for India ‘team man’ Shami

Shami took 24 wickets as India reached the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The IPL, the richest Twenty20 league in the world is due to begin on March 22 but will keep fixture dates flexible because of the country’s general election.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by 42-year-old former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

Mohammed Shami Chennai Super Kings Twenty20 league 2023 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

India fast bowler Shami out of IPL after Achilles surgery

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories