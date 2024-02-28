Anhelina Kalinina advances at ATX Open

No. 1 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine faced little resistance on Tuesday, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 sweep of Czech Sara Bejlek in the first round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

Kalinina never trailed in the match, winning 14 of 16 first-service points. She won three of the final four games of the first set, then kept rolling in the second, where she raced to a 5-1 lead.

Second-seeded American Sloane Stephens also made quick work of her opponent, defeating the Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0.

Another seeded American wasn’t as lucky, though, as No. 7 Peyton Stearns was upset by Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Other Americans to win on Tuesday included Katie Volynets, Taylor Townsend and Sachia Vickery, but Colombia’s Emiliana Arango beat Alycia Parks of the United States 6-2, 6-3.

No. 6 seed Xiyu Wang of China downed Argentine Nadia Podoroska 7-5, 6-4, while Latvians Anastasija Sevastova and Darja Semenistaja and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia also won their first-round matches.

Third seed Danielle Collins of the United States was set to oppose Australian Olivia Gadecki later Tuesday night.

San Diego Open Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, the No. 5 seed, managed to ward off an upset bid, picking up a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Caroline Dolehide of the US in first-round action in San Diego.

Yastremka converted seven of eight break points in the victory. She will face either Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki or Russian Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Wozniacki and Blinkova were scheduled to play later Tuesday. Seventh-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic soared to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over American Katherine Hui, but No. 8 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada had to retire during her match, sending German Tatjana Maria to the next round.

Australia’s Taylah Preston and Czech Katerina Siniakova also picked up wins.