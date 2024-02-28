AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
Australian shares inch lower as banks weigh; US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 10:08am

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday after a four-session winning run, as losses in financials outweighed gains in mining stocks, while data showed that domestic consumer price inflation held at a two-year low in January.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7,647.80, as of 0007 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Tuesday. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the monthly consumer price index rose at an annual pace of 3.4% in January, unchanged from December and under market forecasts of 3.6%.

This reinforced expectations interest rates would not need to increase any further.

Globally, investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation due on Thursday for clues on when the central bank may start cutting interest rates.

Currently, about 60% of traders expect the Fed to cut rates in June, down from about 99% a month ago, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financials shed 0.6%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank down about 0.5% each. Miners gained 0.3% after iron ore prices rebounded overnight on hopes of a demand recovery in top buyer China.

Australian shares edge lower as investors focus on inflation data

BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively, while Fortescue dropped 3%.

Energy stocks rose as much as 0.6% after oil prices gained overnight following reports of OPEC+ potentially extending voluntary output cuts into the second quarter for additional support.

Technology stocks rose 0.9%, while real estate stocks edged 0.2% higher. Gold stocks were flat.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked 0.1% lower to 11,673.03 ahead of a central bank rate decision.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold its cash rate at a 15-year high and wait until July at the earliest before beginning to reduce the base cost of borrowing, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

However, analysts at ANZ Group are forecasting a quarter-point hike citing persisting inflationary pressures.

