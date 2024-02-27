UK HC welcomes returning Chevening and Commonwealth scholars

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has welcomed returning Chevening and Commonwealth scholars.

After completing postgraduate studies in the UK, the 2022-2023 cohorts consisting of 47 Chevening and 46 Commonwealth scholars had the opportunity to re-connect and foster relationships which will stay with them for life.

The 2022-23 cohorts came from across Pakistan, with all provinces represented. The scholars all benefited from fully-funded scholarships to study a range of subjects, including development, public health, climate change and business, at leading Universities like the University of Oxford and the London School of Economics.

They will now join a cohort of high-profile alumni from diverse fields. This includes the first female judge of the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court, Amna Zamir Shah, prominent disability activist Abia Akram, and the first woman lawyer from the Hazara minority, Jalila Haider.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “Our Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships are up there at the top of the UK’s education offer to Pakistani. These returning scholars have not only received an education at some of the world’s best universities that have also expanded their professional networks and experienced life in the UK. They take this with them as return to their respective careers and fields.”

Aurangzeb Kasi, a scholar from Baluchistan, said, “Chevening was a transformative experience, enriching me both academically and culturally. I can’t wait to use the global perspective I’ve gained to pioneer positive change in my community.”

Applications for Commonwealth Scholarships will next open in September 2024. To find out more information, visit the CSC website. Applications for Chevening scholarships will open in August 2024. Interested candidates can register for alerts by visiting www.chevening.org.

