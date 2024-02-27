AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Slovak PM claims EU, NATO states mulling sending troops to Ukraine

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

BRATISLAVA: Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed on Monday that some EU and NATO member states are considering sending troops to Ukraine.

Since he was elected last October, Fico has made a string of remarks that have soured ties between Slovakia and neighbouring Ukraine.

“Several NATO and EU member states are considering sending their soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis,” Fico told reporters after a government meeting.

He did not provide any source for his remarks, saying he was not authorised to go into details.

He spoke ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Paris, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine.

Fico described the gathering as a “combat meeting”.

“We see huge security risks in the bilateral agreements that are likely to be conducted soon with NATO and EU member states that want to send their troops to Ukraine,” he said.

He added that such a decision would lead to “an enormous escalation of tension.”

Fico has previously questioned Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a compromise with Russia.

NATO Robert Fico Slovak

