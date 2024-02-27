AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-27

Japan rubber futures retreat from 7-year high

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell from a seven-year high on Monday, hurt by a growth in inventories and lower oil prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery closed down 5.1 yen or 1.67%, at 299.4 yen ($1.99) per kg.

The contract logged an intraday high of 305.8 yen, but fell short of Thursday’s seven-year closing high of 304.5 yen. Japanese markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery slid 15 yuan, to finish at 13,750 yuan ($1,910.23) per metric ton.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the SHFE rose 1.1% from the last release on Feb. 8.

Oil prices fell on Monday, after the dollar rose amid market concerns that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high US interest rates that have been capping global fuel demand growth.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Toyota Motor has extended until March 1 the shutdown of two production lines at two manufacturing plants run by Toyota group companies in Japan.

A global slowdown in electric vehicle demand is rippling through the industry, costing jobs and leading to changes in strategic plans, layoffs and production cuts.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% to 150.43 against the dollar.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.35% higher.

China and the European Union held talks on progress and cooperation in a number of areas including automobiles and raw materials.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency has warned of summer storms in upper Thailand from Feb. 25-26 and March 1-2, potentially causing crop damage.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 159.50 US cents per kg, down 0.5%.

Oil prices Shanghai Futures Exchange Toyota Motor rubber Japan rubber Japanese markets

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures retreat from 7-year high

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories