Presidential elections: ANP supports Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected member Balochistan Assembly from Awami National Party, Zamarud Khan, Senators Dawood Khan and Nawabzada Umar Farooq from Balochistan called on the former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad. They announced their support for Zardari in the Senate and Presidential elections, said a press release.

Zamarud Khan MPA also announced to support the Pakistan Peoples Party in forming the government in Balochistan.

