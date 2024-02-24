AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thompson downs Zverev to reach Los Cabos final against Ruud

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2024 05:22pm

LOS CABOS: Jordan Thompson overcame determined resistance by top-seeded Alexander Zverev to reach the final of the ATP hardcourt tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico where he will face Casper Ruud.

Thompson, the Australian eighth seed, needed eight match points to beat the German 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) in a three-hour, 40-minute marathon that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old Thompson will be seeking his first ATP tour singles title when he faces Ruud on Saturday evening.

Sabalenka crashes out to Vekic in Dubai opener

Ruud rode a strong start to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening’s opening semi-final.

In the previous round, Thompson saved three match points as he came back from 6-0, 3-0 down against Alex Michelsen.

“I think it’s just a miracle,” said Thompson on court after the match. “I never thought I’d be here.”

Against Zverev, Thompson had five match points on his opponent’s serve at 6-5 in the third set but the German saved them all. Thompson broke away in the tiebreaker with six straight points. Zverev saved another match point but Thompson served out the second.

“It was over three and a half hours,” said Thompson. “It was just a great match and I just competed until the end I really don’t know what to say. I’m pretty tired.”

Earlier, fourth-seeded Ruud didn’t lose a point on his first serve in the opening set, then had to save five set points in the second to seal a straight-sets victory.

“It was a really close match, all in all, especially the second set,” Ruud said. “I was fortunate to save a few set points there and hold him off.

“I was just a bit lucky,” added Ruud, who faced set points in each of his last two service games but raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and polished things off after one hour and 49 minutes.

Alexander Zverev Jordan Thompson

Comments

200 characters

Thompson downs Zverev to reach Los Cabos final against Ruud

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

Answer to question about IK’s letter: IMF says won’t comment on developments

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

US downs three Houthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles

Russia says US has offered no proof of allegation it wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

Read more stories