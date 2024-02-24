Second death anniversary of Rehman Malik observed

ISLAMABAD: The second death anniversary of former interior minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, was commemorated with utmost devotion and respect at Rehman Malik House Islamabad on Friday.

Late Senator A Rehman Malik was a seasoned statesman and retired senior bureaucrat who passed away on February 23, 2022. He earned his Master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973 and was awarded an honorary PhD from the same institution in 2012.

Throughout his career, he held various portfolios including the position of Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. He was a close aide of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and remained affiliated with the PPP until his demise.

He played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts, legislation, and the country’s political affairs.

Senator Malik was honored with the Sitara-e-Shujaat (Gallantry) and the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his exceptional and unparalleled services to the nation.

During the commemoration, participants expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the late Abdul Rehman Malik for his unparalleled contributions to the country and its people.

On this occasion, Ali Rehman Malik stated that he and his brother Umar Rehman Malik are committed to move forward the mission of their late father, which is serving the country, its people, and especially the vulnerable sections of society. He emphasised that his father’s exemplary life serves as a role model for him.

Umar Rehman Malik expressed that his father’s absence is deeply felt with each passing day, but in his legacy of service to Pakistan and its people, they find solace and strength. He emphasised that it will forever remain a beacon of inspiration, guiding them through every moment.

