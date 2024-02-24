AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

Second death anniversary of Rehman Malik observed

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The second death anniversary of former interior minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, was commemorated with utmost devotion and respect at Rehman Malik House Islamabad on Friday.

Late Senator A Rehman Malik was a seasoned statesman and retired senior bureaucrat who passed away on February 23, 2022. He earned his Master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973 and was awarded an honorary PhD from the same institution in 2012.

Throughout his career, he held various portfolios including the position of Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. He was a close aide of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and remained affiliated with the PPP until his demise.

He played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts, legislation, and the country’s political affairs.

Senator Malik was honored with the Sitara-e-Shujaat (Gallantry) and the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his exceptional and unparalleled services to the nation.

During the commemoration, participants expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the late Abdul Rehman Malik for his unparalleled contributions to the country and its people.

On this occasion, Ali Rehman Malik stated that he and his brother Umar Rehman Malik are committed to move forward the mission of their late father, which is serving the country, its people, and especially the vulnerable sections of society. He emphasised that his father’s exemplary life serves as a role model for him.

Umar Rehman Malik expressed that his father’s absence is deeply felt with each passing day, but in his legacy of service to Pakistan and its people, they find solace and strength. He emphasised that it will forever remain a beacon of inspiration, guiding them through every moment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rehman Malik Death anniversary

Comments

200 characters

Second death anniversary of Rehman Malik observed

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories