Ministry denies banning use of vitamins

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has categorically denied the fabricated reports that the use of vitamins, multivitamins, minerals and health, and over-the-counter products has been banned in the country.

The purpose of the recent notification issued by the ministry is to break the nexus among the pharmaceutical industry, prescribers and pharmacy/ medical stores to force consumers for use of irrational and costly products.

This notification is aimed at to provide choice to consumers for the use of these products available at segregated self-service shelves in pharmacy/ medical stores.

The patients are free and at liberty to buy any vitamin or supplements of their choice without being forced to buy any particular brand upon prescription.

This step is in line with best global practices of availability of these products over the counter.

Consumer choice/ selection will bring the prices down of these products due to enhanced competition.

