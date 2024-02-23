AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 21,637 Increased By 7 (0.03%)
KSE100 61,939 Increased By 24.7 (0.04%)
KSE30 20,800 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-23

Ministry denies banning use of vitamins

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has categorically denied the fabricated reports that the use of vitamins, multivitamins, minerals and health, and over-the-counter products has been banned in the country.

The purpose of the recent notification issued by the ministry is to break the nexus among the pharmaceutical industry, prescribers and pharmacy/ medical stores to force consumers for use of irrational and costly products.

This notification is aimed at to provide choice to consumers for the use of these products available at segregated self-service shelves in pharmacy/ medical stores.

The patients are free and at liberty to buy any vitamin or supplements of their choice without being forced to buy any particular brand upon prescription.

This step is in line with best global practices of availability of these products over the counter.

Consumer choice/ selection will bring the prices down of these products due to enhanced competition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Health Ministry of National Health Services vitamins medical stores pharmacy multivitamins

Comments

200 characters

Ministry denies banning use of vitamins

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories