LHC suspends notification of fixing drug prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended a notification of fixing drug prices. Earlier, the petitioner Muhammad Aslam through his counsel contended that the caretaker government issued the notification to fix the prices of medicines which is contrary to the law.

The petitioner stated that the government was tampering with the Drug Act and removing the section regarding fixing the prices of medicines. He argued that the caretaker government does not have power to amend a law.

He said only an elected government has the right to amend laws. The petitioner pleaded that the present notification is contrary to the constitution and law.

He, therefore, asked the court to order its suspension till the final decision of the court. The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length suspended the notification and sought replies from the respondents.

