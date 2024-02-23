Senate panel told: ‘Pakistan maintains delicate balance in foreign policy, diplomatic ties with Russia, Western Bloc’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi told a Senate panel on Thursday that Pakistan maintains a delicate balance in its foreign policy and diplomatic relations with Russia and the Western Bloc amid the Ukrainian crisis.

The last meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs preceding dissolution was chaired by its chairman Farooq H Naek and the foreign secretary gave a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The foreign secretary shed light on various issues discussed in the committee’s previous meetings along with the key initiatives taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on diplomatic and international fronts in line with the recommendations of the committee.

The committee was briefed on Pakistan’s diplomatic, economic, peace and security; and strategic objectives during former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s participation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in India.

Briefing the committee on the situation in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the Indian occupation forces continued their atrocities in IIOJK against the defence-less Kashmiri people, women, and children.

He also shared with the committee the ongoing efforts of Pakistan to spotlight the Kashmiri plight internationally and reiterated the country’s support for their right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Responding to queries by the committee members, the foreign secretary said that a diplomatic passport, along with foolproof security, was provided to Yasin Malik’s spouse, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, as directed by the committee.

He also stated that Pakistan continued its endeavours to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Muslims in India and denounced sacrilegious statements made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by BJP members. He further stated that Pakistan was actively speaking against Islamophobia on the global stage.

To the concerns raised by some members about the problems being faced by Pakistani workers in some Gulf countries, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was actively pursuing the matter of travel conditions imposed on Pakistanis by the UAE.

He said efforts were under way to address difficulties faced by Pakistanis in Gulf countries, including Iqama renewals, lost passport issuances, and non-payment of salaries.

The foreign secretary also told the committee that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued standard operating procedures and continued to facilitate visits of Pakistani parliamentarians abroad through its missions.

He further told the committee that through the efforts of the ministry, the issue of stranded Pakistani students in Chinese universities due to Covid restrictions was successfully resolved.

The committee was also informed that concerns regarding Afghan spectators during the Pakistan-Afghan cricket match in the UAE were addressed with authorities, and necessary steps were taken by the UAE government to avert any untoward situation in the future.

Briefing the panel on Pakistan’s foreign policy, the foreign secretary said Pakistan maintained a delicate balance in its foreign policy and diplomatic relations with Russia and the Western Bloc amid the Ukrainian crisis. He added that a formal application for BRICS membership had been submitted, meeting all necessary prerequisites.

He further stated that the ministry extended its outreach in Africa, and the power of attorney system for the Pakistani diaspora working abroad was digitized, benefiting 5,000 individuals. No Pakistani mission was closed in African countries as part of austerity measures, he added.

Responding to the queries, he said that a Pakistani employee who was involved in issuing visas to 1,600 Afghans with bogus residence cards from Sweden, had been repatriated, and was now in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Committee member Senator Walid Iqbal proposed a uniform consular protection policy, on which, the foreign secretary assured the panel that it would be formulated within 90 days.

The members also referred to the prisoner transfer agreements with various countries and recommended to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sign agreements with more countries for the benefit of Pakistani nationals.

At the outset, chairman of the Committee Farooq H Naek expressed gratitude to committee members, recognising their dedication and commitment during proceedings of the panel for the past three years.

Those who attended the meeting, included Walid Iqbal, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Palwasha Khan, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri, Tahir Bizenjo, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

