AIRLINK 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.11%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.32%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.82%)
HUBC 114.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.87%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
MLCF 36.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.62%)
OGDC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.43%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
PPL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.96%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.02%)
PTC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
SEARL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.18%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.75%)
SSGC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,253 Increased By 89.8 (1.46%)
BR30 21,377 Increased By 395.2 (1.88%)
KSE100 61,210 Increased By 745.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 20,587 Increased By 289.5 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slumps on market jitters before Nvidia earnings

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 10:00am

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark stock index edged down for a second day on Wednesday, teetering below an all-time high as traders waited to see if the financial results of US chipmaker Nvidia justify the AI euphoria that has gripped global share markets recently.

The Nikkei share average was down 0.46% at 38188.85 by the midday close, with 147 of its 225 constituents declining.

Over the past week or so, the benchmark gauge has been edging closer to the lifetime record of 38,957.44 set on the final trading day of 1989 at the peak of Japan’s bubble economy.

On Friday, the benchmark index pushed as high as 38,865.06 before pulling back into the close. The broader Topix was down 0.45% at 2620.45.

Traders moved cautiously ahead of the financial results, which are due later on Wednesday and could test the AI frenzy that’s gripped both US and Japanese markets.

The Nikkei’s momentum towards the 35-year record has been stalled by Wall Street, which closed lower overnight after returning from a holiday on Monday, as investors worried whether Nvidia’s quarterly results will justify its expensive valuation.

The broader Philadelphia semiconductor index declined over 1% as Nvidia and other chip stocks stumbled.

Nikkei’s rally pauses as record high beckons

Nikkei’s tech-related shares sagged, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, down 3.17%.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron fell 1.3%. SoftBank Group, which invests in an AI-focused startup, was down about 2% by the midday break.

Japan’s chip giants, which share ties with high tech companies in the US, have had a “significant impact” on the Nikkei, said Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management’s Chief Market Strategist Masahiro Ichikawa, putting plenty of weight on Nvidia’s revenue report.

If the tech company’s results disappoint, Ichikawa sees potential for the Nikkei to fall below 38,000 points, while a surprise to the upside could be enough to push the index to all-time highs.

Japan's stock market Tokyo’s Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei share US chipmaker Nvidia

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei slumps on market jitters before Nvidia earnings

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories