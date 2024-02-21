SSUET gets MMPS rating

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has rated the overall performance of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) as Meeting Maximum Parameters Satisfactorily (MMPS) obtaining 93.76% marks.

Quality Enhancement Cell of Sir Syed University has successfully completed the challenging task of keeping the varsity in high esteem with amazing performance.

SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the achievement reflects the hard work and determination of the faculty and the stakeholders for which they rightly deserve recognition and acknowledgement. He urged them to continue with enthusiasm and motivation to achieve more laurels for the university by securing high-quality standards.

