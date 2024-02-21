AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
OGDCL gas discovery greeted

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Baksh, leader of Petroleum and CNG industry and member of UBG Core Committee said that the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in Khairpur would further help in stability of Pakistan's economy.

Malik Khuda Baksh said that Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh.

The good news has been given to the people of Sindh and these deposits have been discovered in Khairpur where Khair-well-One was drilled up to 3762 meters from where it is estimated to get one crore 43 lakh cubic meters of gas per day while 93 per day barrels of crude oil will also be obtained. It should be noted that even before this, OGDCL discovered extensive oil and gas reserves from Dars West Well No. 2 in Tando Allahyar.

Malik Khuda Baksh said it is the grace of Allah that 6.57 million cubic feet of new gas reserves were discovered in Daharki even before this, while gas reserves have been discovered three times in Daharki.

He regretted that the domestic gas consumers are worried about the shortage of gas, and the industrial sector is also suffering from the huge problems. He said the CNG industry has also suffered loss of billions of rupees due to reduced gas reserves and hundreds of CNG stations have already been closed down. The owners of CNG stations have suffered financial crisis, he said.

