CM opens new OCU building in Lahore

LAHORE: Inaugurating the new building of Organized Crime Unit in Lahore and Sports Gymnasium of Police Training College Chung, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that not only police stations but the police training centers have been transformed.

The CM inspected various departments of Organized Crime Unit Iqbal Town. He also observed the construction quality of the new building.

The CM Naqvi also inaugurated Model Police Station Ichhra and inspected the front desk, the waiting room, SHO room and meeting rooms. He said on the occasion that police should behave politely with public in police stations.

Earlier, IGP gave a briefing about the construction of Police station Ichhra and the facilities provided to the citizens.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Sports Gymnasium of Police Training College Chung.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024