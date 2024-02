NTDC installs second 250MVA auto transformer at Ghakkar

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully replaced and augmented second 160 MVA Auto Transformer (T-2) with 250 MVA, 220/132 kV rating unit at 220 kV grid station NTDC Ghakkar.

The 250 MVA, 220/132kV auto transformer was successfully energised on Tuesday. This work, as part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernisation Project (NTMP-1), has been completed under System Constraints Removal Programme which will see an enhancement in the capacity of 220 kV grid station Ghakkar. It will help to meet the increasing load demand of the GEPCO region.

The augmentation of new 250 MVA auto transformers will benefit the industrial, rural and urban consumers of the GEPCO region, besides increasing the system reliability. Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar khan appreciated the efforts of the Project Delivery (North) team for successful completion of the project.

On the other hand, a comprehensive maintenance programme for NTDC transmission lines and grid stations also continues at full swing. Washing, cleaning, replacement of disc insulators and other necessary activities are being carried out by respective NTDC Asset Management formations. The MD NTDC has urged the asset management teams to complete the maintenance activities before Ramazan for smooth power supply during the holy month.

