AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends volatile session on a flat note

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2024 Updated February 20, 2024 06:27pm

Despite initial gains, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the trading session on Tuesday on a flat note.

During the trading session, led by a rally in the pharmaceutical and energy sectors, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 778 points hitting an intra-day high of 61,237.51.

“All pharmaceutical stocks rally after government issued notification, allowing deregulation of non-essential products,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note during the early part of the session.

As per reports, the federal cabinet decided to deregulate non-essential drugs since their pricing had been warped by DRAP, both because of the pricing mechanism adopted by the Authority and rent- seeking by its employees.

However, the market was unable to maintain the bullish trend in the second half and at close, the benchmark index settled flat at 60,464.24 with a gain of only 4.49 points or 0.01%.

“Investors exhibited caution amidst lingering political uncertainties, opting to wait for clearer signals before adjusting their positions,” said Capital Stake in a report.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDCL, PPL and SNGPL were closed in red.

In a key development, there is intense speculation in the federal capital as to who will be selected as Pakistan’s next finance minister, the most critical portfolio that would ‘make or break’ the political fortunes of whichever party leads the next government.

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the choice is likely to be made with the concurrence of the ubiquitous establishment which has emerged as a major decision maker through its representation in the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established on 17 June 2023.

Earlier, Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, on Monday said the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty “may complicate” the country’s efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Monday, the PSX saw a turnaround as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1% during trading to settle at 60,459.75, up by 586.79 points.

Globally, Asian shares were pinned below 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday as even a larger-than-expected interest rate cut in China failed to excite investors jaded at the lack of bigger stimulus measures.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, slipped 0.1%, pulling away from its highest level since January touched during Monday. South Korean shares fell 1%.

US Treasury yields ticked up, as trade resumed following Monday’s US holiday. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% lower.

Outside China global markets are smarting a little as traders have sharply scaled back bets on US rate cuts following high readings on producer and consumer prices.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee slipped lower against the US dollar, depreciating 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.57, a loss of Re0.21 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 364.44 million from 261.80 million a session ago.

The value of shares rose to Rs10.93 billion from Rs9.91 billion in the previous session.

B.O.Punjab was the volume leader with 117 million shares, followed by P.I.A.C.(A) with 19.3 million shares, and K-Electric Ltd with 19.2 million shares.

Shares of 349 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 174 registered an increase, 155 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.

stock market asian shares Pharmaceuticals PSX IMF programme KSE-100 index General Elections 2024

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 ends volatile session on a flat note

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil dips as questions remain around demand

WHO completes second Gaza hospital evacuation amid ongoing raid

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Read more stories