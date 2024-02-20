AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-20

Documentary on gift of knowledge in Muslim heritage premiered

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Habib University has premiered a thought-provoking documentary on the gift of knowledge in Muslim heritage, exploring the rich legacy of cultivating intellect in Islamic societies here on other night at Arif Habibs Residence.

The documentary titled Gift of Knowledge: Empowering Lives Through Islamic Philanthropy delved into the invaluable contribution of Muslim heritage towards knowledge creation, prosperity and scientific advancements, positioning Islam as a true catalyst for progress.

Featuring Javed Ahmad Ghamidi, philosopher and educationist, Dr Nauman Naqvi, Associate Professor Comparative Humanities at Habib University, Dr Oludamini Ogunnaike, Associate Professor of African Religious Thought and Democracy at University of Virginia, and other renowned Islamic scholars, the documentary underscored the significance of channelling our Zakaat towards higher education to empower Muslim societies.

With the premier, Habib University, a unique community-owned liberal arts institution, which has since its inception funded scholarships worth over $9.2 million utilizing Zakaat funds, kicked off its Al-Ihsaan (Islamic giving) campaign that draws its ethos from Islamic history, wherein Zakaat has been a cornerstone in supporting higher education.

The documentary was lauded by leading philanthropists and community leaders like Amir Peracha of Unilever, Ehsan A Malik of Pakistan Business Council, Jawad Khan of McKinsey, Syeda Leghari, Ali Naqi Taqi, Shamoon Sultan, and Hanif Gohar, and other esteemed guests who gathered in support of Habib Universitys noble mission to ensure no deserving Pakistani student is deprived of quality education due to socio-economic reasons.

Acknowledging their support, Habib University President Wasif Rizvi said, Our founding communitys generosity, sacrifice, and empathy, along with our devoted supporters worldwide, have paved the way for our achievements. Like us, they believe that with the right opportunities, talented Pakistani youth can contribute significantly to the countrys development.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, host Arif Habib appreciated Habib University as a conduit between magnanimous people and students who cannot afford higher education.

The evening culminated with remarks from Habib University Chancellor Rafiq M Habib and Habib University community members Tariq Rafi and Amir Peracha, who stressed on the need to invest in higher education of the countrys youth today to secure future prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Habib University Arif Habibs Residence Muslim heritage

Comments

200 characters

Documentary on gift of knowledge in Muslim heritage premiered

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories