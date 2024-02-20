Documentary on gift of knowledge in Muslim heritage premiered

KARACHI: Habib University has premiered a thought-provoking documentary on the gift of knowledge in Muslim heritage, exploring the rich legacy of cultivating intellect in Islamic societies here on other night at Arif Habibs Residence.

The documentary titled Gift of Knowledge: Empowering Lives Through Islamic Philanthropy delved into the invaluable contribution of Muslim heritage towards knowledge creation, prosperity and scientific advancements, positioning Islam as a true catalyst for progress.

Featuring Javed Ahmad Ghamidi, philosopher and educationist, Dr Nauman Naqvi, Associate Professor Comparative Humanities at Habib University, Dr Oludamini Ogunnaike, Associate Professor of African Religious Thought and Democracy at University of Virginia, and other renowned Islamic scholars, the documentary underscored the significance of channelling our Zakaat towards higher education to empower Muslim societies.

With the premier, Habib University, a unique community-owned liberal arts institution, which has since its inception funded scholarships worth over $9.2 million utilizing Zakaat funds, kicked off its Al-Ihsaan (Islamic giving) campaign that draws its ethos from Islamic history, wherein Zakaat has been a cornerstone in supporting higher education.

The documentary was lauded by leading philanthropists and community leaders like Amir Peracha of Unilever, Ehsan A Malik of Pakistan Business Council, Jawad Khan of McKinsey, Syeda Leghari, Ali Naqi Taqi, Shamoon Sultan, and Hanif Gohar, and other esteemed guests who gathered in support of Habib Universitys noble mission to ensure no deserving Pakistani student is deprived of quality education due to socio-economic reasons.

Acknowledging their support, Habib University President Wasif Rizvi said, Our founding communitys generosity, sacrifice, and empathy, along with our devoted supporters worldwide, have paved the way for our achievements. Like us, they believe that with the right opportunities, talented Pakistani youth can contribute significantly to the countrys development.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, host Arif Habib appreciated Habib University as a conduit between magnanimous people and students who cannot afford higher education.

The evening culminated with remarks from Habib University Chancellor Rafiq M Habib and Habib University community members Tariq Rafi and Amir Peracha, who stressed on the need to invest in higher education of the countrys youth today to secure future prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024