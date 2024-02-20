CM inaugurates newly-constructed Services Surgical Block

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, while inaugurating the newly constructed surgical block here at Services Hospital, said the government is determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

The CM also visited the medical and administrative departments, where he assessed the quality of medical services being provided in the upgraded facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Naqvi said the government initiated the hospital uplift plan including a modern drainage system, construction of a new intensive care unit and relocation and revamping of administrative offices. “The goal was to enhance medical services for patients in

this 1400-bed hospital,”

he added.

He highlighted the ongoing construction of 24 state-of-the-art operation theaters, signalling a significant advancement in the hospital’s surgical capabilities.

Regarding medicines shortages, he attributed the issue to the substantial increase in drug prices. However, he assured that steps were underway to mitigate the shortage and ensure uninterrupted medical supply in hospitals across the province.

He added that the Punjab health department annually procures drugs worth Rs 50 billion.

