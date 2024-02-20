Gold prices continue to rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday further gained strength on the local market but silver showed no changes, traders said.

At the week open, gold resumed its uptrend journey posting further increase of Rs1100 and Rs943 to Rs214300 per tola and Rs183728 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2042 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for the unchanged 2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams. Globally, silver was available at $23.20 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024