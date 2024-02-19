AIRLINK 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.86%)
BOP 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.09%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.23%)
DGKC 65.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.5%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.4%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.13%)
OGDC 112.25 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (4.15%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.09%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
SEARL 45.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.15%)
SNGP 62.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.79%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.98%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
UNITY 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,146 Increased By 72.5 (1.19%)
BR30 20,744 Increased By 422.6 (2.08%)
KSE100 60,397 Increased By 523.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 20,328 Increased By 229.1 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Group in talks with sovereign funds to raise $2.6bn, Business Standard reports

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 10:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India’s Adani Group is in advanced talks with West Asia-based sovereign funds to raise up to $2.6 billion for its airport expansion and green hydrogen projects, the Business Standard daily reported late on Sunday.

The Adani Group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises may reduce its stake in either the airport-holding firm or the green hydrogen business, or both, for investment funds, the report added, citing a source close to the development.

The timing of the fundraising is yet to be determined, but it is expected to be launched in the market by mid-2024, the newspaper said.

The Adani Group did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led companies are offering an opportunity to infrastructure funds, which are keen on long-term investments in India, a banker close to the development said, as per the report.

A report by US shortseller Hindenburg in January last year, alleging wrongdoing, had eroded $150 billion in the value of shares in Adani Group companies and forced it to scale back some of its aggressive expansion plans.

Adani Group stocks rise ahead of Indian court ruling on regulatory probe

However, a Supreme Court ruling that the group does not need more scrutiny, along with investments from Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding and US boutique investment firm GQG Partners have restored investor confidence.

In 2023, the Adani Group raised funds from various entities, including Qatar Investment Authority, TotalEnergies and GQG Partners.

In January, the group said it would invest 624 billion rupees ($7.52 billion) in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Telangana as part of its seven trillion-rupee expenditure plan for the next decade.

India's Adani Group

Comments

200 characters

India’s Adani Group in talks with sovereign funds to raise $2.6bn, Business Standard reports

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

SC begins hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Read more stories