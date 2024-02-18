AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
UAE’s non-oil trade hit record 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2024 02:48pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil trade reached a record high of 3.5 trillion dirhams ($952.93 billion) in 2023, the UAE’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on X on Sunday.

Trade in non-oil goods rose 12.6% from the previous year, while exports of goods and services surpassed 1 trillion dirhams to set a new record, Thani Al Zeyoudi, minister of foreign trade, said in a separate social media post.

Wave of deals puts US shale oil back in focus

“(This) confirms that economic diversification plans are moving in the right direction towards a future economy based on knowledge and innovation and reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE’s economy,” Al Zeyoudi said on X.

