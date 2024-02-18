Lakhani notified as BoGs’ Member for PITHM

KARACHI: ILMA University Chancellor, Noman Abid Lakhani, has been notified as Member of the Board of Governors for the prestigious Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PITHM) by the Cabinet, Government of Sindh.

This announcement solidifies Lakhani’s commitment to the development of education and expertise in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

ILMA University community extends its congratulations to Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani on this notable achievement, recognizing his dedication to advancing education and shaping the future of the industry.

Founded in 1967, PITHM has been a beacon of excellence in training professionals for the tourism and hospitality sector. With highly qualified and experienced faculty adhering to international standards, the institute focuses on enhancing the competency, capability, and performance of its trainees to make them valuable assets domestically and internationally.

