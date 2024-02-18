AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-18

Lakhani notified as BoGs’ Member for PITHM

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: ILMA University Chancellor, Noman Abid Lakhani, has been notified as Member of the Board of Governors for the prestigious Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PITHM) by the Cabinet, Government of Sindh.

This announcement solidifies Lakhani’s commitment to the development of education and expertise in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

ILMA University community extends its congratulations to Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani on this notable achievement, recognizing his dedication to advancing education and shaping the future of the industry.

Founded in 1967, PITHM has been a beacon of excellence in training professionals for the tourism and hospitality sector. With highly qualified and experienced faculty adhering to international standards, the institute focuses on enhancing the competency, capability, and performance of its trainees to make them valuable assets domestically and internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ilma University Noman Abid Lakhani PITHM

Comments

200 characters

Lakhani notified as BoGs’ Member for PITHM

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Commissioner claims poll results ‘manipulated’

FBR urged to notify CA firms having ICAP-QCR’s ‘satisfactory’ rating

Read more stories