India resume England Test with Ashwin substitute

RAJKOT: India took the field on Saturday’s day three of the third Test against England with a substitute for Ravichandran Ashwin, who left the match midway due to a “family emergency”.

Ashwin on Friday became the ninth international bowler to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot but hours later had to leave the Test on account of his ailing mother.

Devdutt Padikkal walked on as a substitute fielder, who cannot bat or bowl, with England on 207-2.

Overnight centurion Ben Duckett, on 133, and partner Joe Root, on nine, returned to the crease.

England 31 for no loss in reply to India’s 445

Ashwin’s absence has left India with four bowlers including quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Ashwin’s withdrawal late Friday with vice-president Rajeev Shukla saying he had rushed to Chennai “to be with his mother”.

England bowled out India for 445 on day two before Duckett launched a batting blitz with his 88-ball ton to punish the bowlers.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener and India bounced back in the second match.