Feb 17, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-17

FBR chief visits LTO Karachi

Press Release Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member-IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir visited Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi on 16-02-2024 and held meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi, Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by Chief-IR (Operations) Arshad Nawaz Chheena and all Commissioners-IR posted at field formations based in Karachi.

During the meeting, Chairman FBR evaluated the performance of field formations regarding revenue collection during the ongoing financial year.

All Chief Commissioners-IR gave detailed presentation on the assigned budgetary targets and strategies adopted to meet them. They also highlighted the cases where demanded tax was recovered after due legal proceedings.

Tiwana emphasized upon the need to examine validity and legality of input tax claimed by taxpayers to unearth cases of Tax fraud and fake/flying invoices and ensure recovery of Sales Tax evaded through fraudulent ways.

Keeping in view the importance of Broadening of Tax Base, Chairman FBR held a separate meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Regional Tax Office-I & II, Karachi to evaluate their performance and achievements of District Tax Officers. He directed them to go all out against those who are required to be registered with FBR but are not registered. He also underscored the need to enforce returns of non-filers by adopting penal measures enshrined in Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Earlier, Chairman FBR also held a meeting with Chief Collectors and Collectors of Customs Karachi at Customs House Karachi for the similar purpose. While Chairing the meeting, the Chairman commended the anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their efforts for eliminating the menace.

The meetings concluded with appreciation for field formations and Pakistan Customs for their dedicated efforts in meeting revenue targets for the current financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

