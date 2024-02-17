Dun & Bradstreet announces incorporation of ESG RegisteredTM into its product catalogue

KARACHI: Dun & Bradstreet proudly announces the incorporation of ESG RegisteredTM into its product catalogue in Pakistan. The state-of-the-art solution will aid responsible companies in showcasing their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials on a global level and gaining an edge over the competition through an industry-trusted seal.

Through the release of this cutting-edge product, Dun & Bradstreet will recognize companies committed to sustainable business practices and award them a certificate with ESG ratings.

Small, medium, and large businesses can utilize ESG RegisteredTM to showcase their commitment to sustainability and enter Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud- a service used by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies to vet customers, suppliers, and other business partners.

Talking about ESG RegisteredTM, Niran Rehman, Chief Business Officer at Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan, stated that “ESG RegisteredTM acts as a mark of authentication for companies following sustainable business practices by adhering to global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

“Through this solution, businesses are awarded a badge that facilitates them in transforming sustainable business practices into an advantage. In addition, ESG ranking allotted as part of this solution makes companies understand their ESG performance and highlights areas that need improvement.”

